DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $740.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00018116 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,436,485 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

