Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.20% of Deere & Company worth $1,015,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $6.90 on Thursday, reaching $336.16. 31,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,199. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.33. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.