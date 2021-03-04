Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.05. 10,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.33. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

