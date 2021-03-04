DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 12.8% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00007647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $892,550.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00468927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00070338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00078043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00084002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00468962 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,931,943 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

