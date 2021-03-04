DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00007460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $821,670.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00487833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00074101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00078838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083018 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.73 or 0.00493404 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,894,870 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

