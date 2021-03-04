Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $410.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

