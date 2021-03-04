Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:DEX opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.95.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
