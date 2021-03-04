Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 1,166,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,052,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Delek US alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.