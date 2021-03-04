Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

