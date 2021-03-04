Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLVHF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

