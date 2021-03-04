Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €137.73 ($162.03).

Shares of DHER opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -21.18. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

