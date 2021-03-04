Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

