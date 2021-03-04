Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

DELL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,421. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

