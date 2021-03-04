Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4,493.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

DAL stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

