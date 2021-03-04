Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

