DeltaChain Trading Up 177% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 2,834.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $237.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 177% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00063616 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.