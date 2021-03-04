Dent Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $153.40 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,919,152,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

