DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -261.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

