DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 12,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

