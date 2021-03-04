DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XRAY. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $60.15 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

