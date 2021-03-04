DePay Price Tops $4.34 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. DePay has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $33,541.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00009205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00465772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.11 or 0.00451897 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,386 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

