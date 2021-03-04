Derek P. Schmidt Acquires 1,533 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

