Dero 1-Day Volume Tops $321,663.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $321,663.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.55 or 0.03136925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01028932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00435453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00377770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00248758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,415,914 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dero

