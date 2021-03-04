Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,971.63

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,971.63 ($38.82) and traded as high as GBX 3,412 ($44.58). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,360 ($43.90), with a volume of 217,675 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,203.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,971.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

