Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

