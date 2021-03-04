Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DESP opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Several research firms recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

