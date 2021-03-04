Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €25.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.40 ($27.53).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €22.10 ($25.99) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.