Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

