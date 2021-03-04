Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 210.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

