Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
