Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

