Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 60.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.78 ($7.97).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.79 ($15.04). 4,162,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.