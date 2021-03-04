Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

ETR:LHA opened at €12.79 ($15.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.37. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

