Dev Protocol Price Reaches $5.53 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00011767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $281,451.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,775,673 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,734 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.