Devery Trading 2% Lower This Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $445,750.70 and $5,689.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00750959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

Buying and Selling Devery

