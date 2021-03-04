Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Shares Gap Up to $186.00

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43), but opened at GBX 193 ($2.52). Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.40), with a volume of 72,478 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Devro plc (DVO.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.55%. Devro plc (DVO.L)’s payout ratio is -0.37%.

Devro plc (DVO.L) Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

