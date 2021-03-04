DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of DexCom worth $65,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM stock traded down $11.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.90. 30,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

