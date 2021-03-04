DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Head to Head Survey

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -68.28% -62.90% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DiaMedica Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.98%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and ProMetic Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 324.18 -$10.65 million N/A N/A ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company also develops DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ahon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. to develop and commercialize DM199 for acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

