Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Down 6.7%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $27.06. 1,017,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 863,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 104,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

