DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $75.00 at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of DKS opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

