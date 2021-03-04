Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.30. 924,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 853,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

