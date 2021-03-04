DIGG Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $973,115.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $30,649.32 or 0.63754017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 2,181 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.