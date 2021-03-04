DigiByte Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $809.22 million and approximately $56.62 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 14,091,738,394 coins. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

