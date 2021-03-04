Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 13.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.58 and last traded at $78.82. 6,647,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 3,819,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

