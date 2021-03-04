DigitalBits One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 8% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.00436446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.13 or 0.04624778 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

