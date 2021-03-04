Digitex City (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

