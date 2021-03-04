Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00785958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.