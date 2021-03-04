Digitex Token Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.00771576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

