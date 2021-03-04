DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Cap of $33.66 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $290.71 or 0.00603962 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and $40,762.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00775778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044839 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 115,782 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

