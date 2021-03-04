Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches One Day Volume of $543.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007436 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003369 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00137518 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

