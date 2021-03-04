Dirk Jungé Sells 6,791 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

Shares of TSE:POU traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 789,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.