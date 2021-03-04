Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Discovery worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

